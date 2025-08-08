Congress leader terms Kerala actor Vinayakan a 'public nuisance'

Kochi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Congress' Ernakulam unit President Mohammed Shiyas on Friday demanded that the Kerala government take actor Vinayakan into custody and provide him with treatment, stating that he has become a "public nuisance".

Shiyas alleged that Vinayakan had recently made derogatory remarks on Facebook against legendary singer K.J. Yesudas and eminent filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

He made this demand while addressing a press conference convened about Saturday's walkathon against the spread of narcotics.

"He has become a disgrace to the entire artistic community. Behind all this is substance abuse," said Shiyas.

The remarks come in the wake of a series of controversial incidents involving the actor.

Recently, Vinayakan posted obscene remarks on Facebook, for which he issued an apology on Friday.

Youth Congress leader N.S. Nussur has now lodged a complaint with the state police against Vinayakan.

In the past, the actor had made a highly derogatory post at the time of Congress veteran and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's demise.

Although many demanded legal action at that time, Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen, opposed filing a case.

Vinayakan is known for making offensive remarks and posts against various individuals, as well as for allegedly engaging in indecent public behaviour - including obscene displays from his apartment balcony and verbally abusing neighbours.

This is the first time a political leader has formally called on the government to ensure that the actor undergoes treatment.

Vinayakan began his film career in 1995 with the Malayalam film "Manthrikam" and since then he has also acted in Tamil films.

In 2016, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his role as Ganga in Rajiv Ravi's "Kammatipaadam", and since then, his stock has been rising, and it peaked when he played the antagonist, Varman, in Nelson Dilipkumar's Tamil action film "Jailer" (2023) starring Rajinikanth.

Of late, he has run into trouble and is in the news for his brushes with neighbours and the police.

--IANS

sg/vd