Congress leader says can't trust PM Modi, let US confirm on mediation claims

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Udit Raj has stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "claims cannot be trusted" unless the US Presidency issues a confirmation that third-party mediation was not requested during Operation Sindoor.

He questioned why the Modi government has not yet convened a special parliamentary session to counter US President Donald Trump's repeated claims about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

Raj's remarks came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed details of a 35-minute phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump.

During the call, PM Modi told Trump that the decision to halt military action was taken through direct communication between Indian and Pakistani military channels and that India firmly rejects any external mediation on issues related to Pakistan.

However, Udit Raj dismissed the government's version of the call and accused the Prime Minister of being "dishonest".

"Trump has said this 14 times. How does PM Modi's statement help? PM Modi repeatedly lies; he wins elections by lying. If there is such a thing (as the phone call with Trump), then why does the Prime Minister not call a special session of Parliament? Why did he not dismiss the 14 mentions of ceasefire claims made by Trump?" Raj told IANS.

The Congress leader further alleged that the government has failed to counter Trump's narrative at the global level.

"Why did PM Modi go running to the G7? He had no work there. Even there, Trump indirectly belittled India by saying Russia and China should be part of the G7. Why didn't he say India should be a member? So, who can believe what PM Modi is saying? Till Trump or the White House officially confirm what PM Modi claimed, there's no point in believing it," he added.

"We only trust the truth. Trump said it 14 times. Did PM Modi ever once dismiss it? Can someone run the government by lies?" he asked.

The Congress leader also pointed to the ongoing US visit of the Pakistani Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is scheduled to meet Trump, saying it signals a shift in Pakistan's international standing.

"After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's global image and foreign policy have been steadily improving. No country has come forward to stand with India. Is speaking this truth considered anti-national? It is actually in the nation's interest to question where we went wrong. If we keep our eyes closed, we will be ruined," Raj said.

He also referenced the "international isolation" Pakistan faced after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and contrasted it with the current scenario.

"There was a time when the entire world isolated Pakistan. Today, we are isolated. Whether it's ADB or IMF, everyone is providing loans to Pakistan to fight against India. Pakistan has also mended relations with countries it previously had strained ties with," he said.

