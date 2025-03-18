Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in the national capital.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi met with the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in New Delhi," posted Congress on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also posted on his social media handle on X earlier in the day after meeting President Droupadi Murmu.

"President Droupadi Murmu is a great friend of New Zealand. Having met in Wellington last year, I'm glad to meet on her home turf in New Delhi," he posted on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, on Monday, acknowledged India's growing economic sophistication, highlighting the country's emergence as a critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery for New Zealand.

Luxon's speech at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 marked a significant milestone in India-New Zealand relations, the growing diversity of trade between India and New Zealand shifting beyond traditional wood exports.

Adressing the Raisina Dialogue 2025 inaugural session at Durbar, Luxon said, "Our trade has diversified considerably from wood, thanks to the increased sophistication of your economy. Today, India is a critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery for us. While we are a great tourism and education destination for you (India)."

Following the recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning, Luxon said, "Prime Minister Modi and I sat down today, and we charted out the future of our two countries' relationship. We agreed that our defence forces build greater strategic trust with one another while deploying together and training together more."

The leaders also agreed to foster scientific collaboration on pressing global issues like climate change and space exploration. Additionally, they pledged to support businesses in improving air links and primary sector cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday warmly welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, acknowledging his in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties at the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

Jaishankar highlighted the value of Luxon's perspective on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly during a time when the world is reevaluating the global order. (ANI)