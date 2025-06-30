Congress launches ‘Assam Justice Portal’ to connect with the public

Guwahati, June 30 (IANS) In a move aimed at deepening its grassroots connect and holding the state government accountable, the Assam Congress on Monday launched the ‘Assam Justice Portal’.

The digital platform was unveiled during a formal event at Rajiv Bhawan, the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, inaugurated the portal in the presence of senior party leaders, including MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, and other key office-bearers.

The ‘Assam Justice Portal’ is designed as an interactive digital interface allowing citizens from across the state to report grievances and highlight issues spanning local governance, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and public services.

It aims to function as a channel for the people to directly communicate their concerns to the Opposition, which will then push for resolution.

Speaking at the launch, Saikia underscored the Congress party’s commitment to serving as a responsible and responsive Opposition.

“The portal is a step towards amplifying public voices and ensuring that the government is made aware of ground-level issues. It’s about promoting transparency and enforcing accountability,” he said.

Party leaders explained that once a complaint is lodged, the Congress team will scrutinise it and raise the matter with the relevant authorities for prompt action.

The platform also enables users to flag failures in essential services, particularly under the Panchayati Raj system, and aims to document widespread administrative lapses.

According to the APCC, the initiative is not just a grievance redressal tool but a strategic mechanism to monitor governance, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. The party sees the portal as a vital step in bridging the gap between the public and political leadership in Assam.

The Congress party is looking to renew its base in Assam among the general public following the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the head of the state unit.

Gogoi recently said, “The meetings in block units have seen a lot of enthusiasm among party supporters. We did not expect such a huge gathering in small meetings.”

