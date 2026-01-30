Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar marks Gandhi Jayanti as ‘Balidan Diwas’

Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Jan 30 (IANS) Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar terms Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary as ‘Balidan Diwas’ and urges people to remember Bapu's ideals of truth and non-violence amid rising politics of hatred.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "Today is the 'Balidan Diwas' of Mahatma Gandhi. The entire country and the world remember him today and resolve to follow the path of truth and non-violence that he showed."

In Sarguja, for many years, non-political organisations have been organising this program in memory of Mahatma Gandhi.

“This is a very good opportunity for us to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s sacrifice and to unite and struggle against the Godse-ite politics prevailing in the country, and to strengthen the nation by taking it forward on a better path through democratic means,” he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Kumar said that a true Vaishnav is one who feels pain at the suffering of others, but alleged that contemporary politics has become one of hatred, where people derive pleasure from others’ suffering. He also recited the bhajan Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram, emphasising its message of communal harmony.

“When politics is conducted in the name of religion, it becomes politics of hatred,” Kumar said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi must be remembered again and again so that the country’s unity and integrity are preserved.

Appealing to members of the ruling BJP, he said that they, too, are part of the country and it’s history, which is rooted in truth and non-violence, and should walk on that path.

Kumar commented on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh would be eliminated by March 2026. "Violence is not beneficial for any society or country. In the name of ideology or power, if anyone sheds another person’s blood, it is not right. We do not support gun-based or violent ideology,” he added.

Referring to the UP CM Awas Yojana for 63 Hindu Bengali families who had fled Bangladesh, the Congress leader said providing people with land and homes is a matter of happiness.

He recalled that an announcement was made that everyone would have a permanent house by 2022, but claimed that the Hindus who are living in India even today have not yet received permanent homes. And now it is being said that Hindus will be brought from Bangladesh and given permanent houses.

"Let us wait and see when these ‘good days’ arrive. We have been waiting since 2014-you may continue to wait as well," he added

--IANS

sn/rad