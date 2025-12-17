Congress institutionalised VIP culture: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the previous Congress-led governments, accusing them of institutionalising “VIP culture, wastage and entitlement politics” that pushed the state into chronic power shortages and financial drain.

In a post on X, Sarma said his government has undertaken a decisive mission to end VIP privileges and bring accountability into governance, particularly in the power sector.

“No more public-funded ministers’ electricity bills, no more wastage of power, a drastic drop in power deficit and a clear move towards a green future,” the Chief Minister asserted, underlining what he described as a complete departure from the past.

Drawing a contrast between the earlier Congress regime and the present BJP-led government, Sarma alleged that Assam earlier functioned as a “government of entitlements,” where ministers and senior bureaucrats enjoyed free electricity at the cost of taxpayers.

According to him, most government offices during that period were not even metered, resulting in unchecked consumption and zero accountability.

He pointed out that the Assam Secretariat alone consumed electricity worth nearly Rs 30 lakh every month under the previous system, while the state struggled with an alarming power deficit of around 15 per cent.

“This was the legacy we inherited — privilege for a few and darkness for many,” Sarma said, aiming at the Congress for what he called decades of misgovernance.

Highlighting reforms introduced since 2016, the Chief Minister said his government has dismantled VIP culture by making ministers and bureaucrats pay their own electricity bills. Metering has now been made mandatory across government offices, ensuring transparency and responsible consumption.

Sarma also noted that an automatic power disconnection system after 8 pm has been implemented in government offices to curb unnecessary usage. In a major push towards sustainability, the Assam Secretariat is now fully powered by solar energy, saving the exchequer nearly Rs 30 lakh every month.

“These reforms are not symbolic; they reflect our commitment to sewa, not entitlement,” the Chief Minister said.

As a result of these measures, Assam’s power deficit has been brought down sharply to just 4 per cent, he added.

Positioning the reforms as part of a larger political narrative, Sarma said the BJP government believes in governance with vision and discipline, unlike the Congress era, which, he claimed, normalised waste, privilege and inefficiency at the cost of public welfare.

