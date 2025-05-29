Congress in Kerala holds firm on Anvar, refuses to toe his line

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) The P.V. Anvar issue continues to simmer within the Congress party in Kerala, but unlike in the past, the grand old party appears to be holding firm despite veiled threats and political overtures.

Anvar, who won the Nilambur Assembly seat in 2016 and 2021 with the support of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), resigned from the post in January.

On both occasions, he had defeated Congress candidates. His resignation, however, was welcomed by the Congress, which saw an opportunity to reclaim a seat that has long been considered a party stronghold -- having lost it only thrice since 1965.

The Nilambur bypoll is scheduled for June 19, and the Congress has named Aryadan Shoukath as its candidate, who has already hit the campaign trail. The LDF and the BJP-led NDA are yet to announce their candidates.

Initially, Anvar's pledge to support the Congress -- even declaring he would back "even a stick" fielded by the party -- was met with enthusiasm. But the mood soured recently when Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan made it clear that any decision to induct Anvar’s party, the All India Trinamool Congress, into the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would be deferred.

A visibly upset Anvar expressed hope of meeting AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal during the latter’s visit to Malappuram. However, Venugopal declined the meeting, reportedly advising Anvar to resolve the matter with the state leadership first.

State Congress president Sunny Joseph on Thursday said he remains hopeful that Anvar will introspect and that a positive resolution is still possible.

Senior Congress leader and former party president Ramesh Chennithala stated that discussions were ongoing and the situation was improving.

However, not everyone in the party is as conciliatory.

Senior Lok Sabha MP Rajmohan Unnithan drew a sharp comparison between Anvar and P.C. George, the former government Chief Whip during the Oommen Chandy tenure, who was eventually ousted for repeatedly disrupting the administration.

"Anvar is attempting to replicate the P.C. George playbook. He has already said several things against the Congress, and under no circumstances will the party yield to his tactics. It is Anvar who needs the Congress, not the other way around," Unnithan said.

Anvar is expected to reveal his plans in the next few days. But as things stand, a misstep now could prove politically costly -- more for him than for anyone else.

--IANS

sg/skp