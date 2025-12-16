Congress in Haryana to bring no-confidence motion against BJP govt

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) The main Opposition Congress in Haryana will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, beginning on December 18.

A decision in this regard was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Among others who attended the meeting was the state party President, Rao Narendra Singh.

The meeting discussed in detail issues that the party would raise during the Assembly session, including adjournment motions, calling-attention motions, and zero-hour submissions.

The party has decided to bring adjournment motions on issues such as the dilapidated condition of sports facilities and equipment in sports complexes and the misuse of government machinery to form the government.

Additionally, issues such as saving the Aravalli range, compensation for waterlogging, rising pollution, the paddy scam, MNREGA, increasing drug abuse, corruption, education, and health will be raised through calling-attention and short-duration discussion motions.

The Congress will also demand a discussion against the statements made by BJP MLAs and MPs that spread caste-based hatred. The party will also demand a discussion on the issues of the SYL canal, law and order situation in the state and the status of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Questions will also be asked to the government regarding rising unemployment and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) giving priority to outsiders in government jobs.

At the meeting, Hooda clarified that the BJP formed the government by stealing votes. “To achieve this, they resorted to tactics such as offering illegal inducements before the elections and creating multiple votes for a single person. Therefore, a no-confidence motion will be brought against the government, and its misdeeds will be exposed in the House,” he told the media.

The legislative party meeting welcomed the court's decision to reject the chargesheet in the National Herald case.

A condolence resolution was also passed on the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil and former MLA Sahib Singh Saini, and a two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to them.

