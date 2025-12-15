Congress has no moral right to speak on corruption: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a sharp attack on the Congress on Monday, calling its leaders “looters” and accusing the party of institutionalising corruption.

“What will those looters, who are champions of corruption, say to us?” the Chief Minister said, while comparing the BJP government’s two-year performance with the Congress’s five-year tenure.

He was speaking at a state-level health camp programme held at the RUHS Hospital complex in Pratapnagar to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government.

Sharma said a party that functions on the foundation of corruption has no moral authority to speak.

“Some people only talk. Some have nothing to say, some keep tweeting,” he remarked, taking a dig at Congress leaders.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister also targeted the previous Congress government, stating that the BJP administration has achieved in two years what the Congress failed to do in five years.

Raising the issue of youth and employment, CM Sharma said the future of young people was sacrificed during the Congress rule due to repeated paper leaks, whereas not a single examination paper has been leaked during the BJP government’s tenure.

“Young people are now getting transparent recruitment and employment opportunities, and more recruitments will be carried out in the coming days,” he added.

Referring to alleged irregularities during the Congress government, the Chief Minister said large-scale corruption in public schemes forced common people to pay the price.

Citing the RGHS scheme, he alleged that private hospitals were given a free hand to loot during the previous regime.

“Our government has taken strict action against erring hospitals and doctors, and there will be no leniency in the future, no matter how powerful the individual is,” CM Sharma asserted.

Sharma said that Congress leaders feel uncomfortable whenever corruption is discussed.

“Come out in the open. Who is stopping you? We are ready inside the Assembly and outside it as well,” he said. “You have looted this state and the country for 70 years. Now those looters want to lecture us?” the Chief Minister added.

