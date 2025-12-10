Congress govt's neglect forcing people to demand a separate state for North K'taka: BY Vijayendra

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA BY Vijayendra has stated that the Congress government is dragging its feet on North Karnataka's development, and there's a widespread feeling that the region is being treated unfairly.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, Vijayendra stated that the government's neglect is forcing people to demand a separate state.

He emphasised the need for balanced development and said the demand for a separate state has been raised several times.

"The region's development has been neglected. Krishna river water allocation is unfair, and there's anxiety about Tungabhadra project justice," he stated, adding that the government's neglect has led to widespread discontent.

Vijayendra criticised the government's failure to provide quality seeds, market facilities, and timely compensation to farmers.

"The government is failing to address issues like price drop, compensation, and irrigation project implementation," he said, urging the government to take immediate action.

Regarding the Tungabhadra dam, Vijayendra demanded Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for affected farmers and criticised the government's apathy. He also highlighted the need for irrigation project implementation and employment opportunities.

Vijayendra also criticised the government's failure to fulfil its election promises, saying the region has been ignored in the budget allocation.

He demanded that the government address the issue of unemployment and improve the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment process.

"The government's neglect is forcing people to demand a separate state. It's time they wake up and address the issues," he warned.

"When my father, former CM B. S. Yediyurappa, was the CM, he gave more than the fixed compensation amount to those who lost their houses in floods. He had also provided compensation for crop loss. However, even as sugarcane farmers were protesting, the current minister did not bother to visit them," he slammed.

