Congress govt an 'eclipse' over Karnataka: Tejasvi Surya on Siddaramaiah's 'Amavasya' remark

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (IANS) Hitting back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his "Amavasya remarks", BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said the Congress government in the state is the "biggest eclipse" over Karnataka.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya said, "After two and a half years, Karnataka will shine brightly forever, like the sun and moon."

His remark came in retaliation to CM Siddaramaiah's comment that Tejasvi Surya does not represent light but 'Amaavasya' (darkness).

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, "The eclipse holding Karnataka back is your government. You have been in power for nearly two and a half years now. People in Bengaluru are suffering like hell because of pothole-filled roads. The state of Bengaluru's roads stands as proof of how good your governance is."

Stepping up the attack, Surya said, "Mr. Siddaramaiah is a senior and experienced leader. But he doesn't seem to know the difference between Amavasya (new moon day) and Pournami (full moon day). The Sun exists on both days - on all 365 days of the year. It is always the Sun that shines brightly."

"The one that disappears on Amavasya is the Moon and not the Sun. Mr. Siddaramaiah, you are not the Sun. You are with those who worship the Moon, and you seem confused about when the Sun is visible or not," he quipped.

Explaining further, Tejasvi Surya said, "People worship the Moon on both Amavasya and Pournami. Whether the Moon is full or half, or visible in one region but not another, these traditions are part of our culture. We, however, worship Goddess Lakshmi on both Amavasya and Pournami."

He advised, "Please understand the difference between the Sun and Moon, and between Amavasya and Pournami, before making such statements. The Sun shines equally bright on both Amavasya and Pournami - remember that first."

Tejasvi Surya added, "I can also criticise Siddaramaiah personally, but as a Member of Parliament elected by 24 lakh citizens, it would be unbecoming of me and contrary to the culture of my party to make such remarks."

"During the festive season, people travelled to their hometowns. The moment the national highway ends and the state road begins, potholes start - and continue until you reach the next national highway. This reflects your government’s governance style," he said.

"There is chaos everywhere in the state and in Bengaluru. Yet, you talk about Prime Minister Modi!" he questioned.

Responding to a media query regarding central grants, Tejasvi Surya said, "Whenever Karnataka's interests are concerned, BJP MPs - regardless of party lines - have always stood for the state. We will continue to uphold Karnataka's identity, pride, land, and language, and never compromise on these issues. That is the BJP's culture, and we will continue that tradition.

