Congress forms committees for Puducherry ahead of Assembly polls​

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee has announced the formation of several key committees to gear up for the upcoming assembly elections in Puducherry. ​

In a press release issued by General Secretary KC Venugopal, the party said that the Congress President has approved the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee, the Election Management and Coordination Committee, the Manifesto Committee, the Campaign Committee, and the Publicity and Media Committee. ​

These bodies are set to take effect immediately, aiming to streamline the party's strategy in the union territory. Leading the Pradesh Election Committee as Chairman is Ve Vaithilingam, with M Vaithianathan serving as Vice Chairman. Other members include V Narayanasamy, AV Subramanian, Ramesh Parambath, E Valsaraj, PK Devadoss, V Pethaperumal, M Kandasamy, MOHF Shajahan, R Kamalakannan, RKR Anantharaman, MNR Balan, P Karthikeyan, M Ilayaraja, Ratna Ramesh, and Pancha Gandhi. ​

The committee also features ex officio members, including Girish Chodankar, in charge of Puducherry, along with AICC Secretaries TN Prathapan, Suraj MN Hegde, and Nivedith Alva. Additional ex officio participants are N Anandbabu, President of PYC; Rahanathunnisa, President of Mahila Congress; Harshvardhan, President of NSUI; M. Veerapandian, Chief Organiser of State Seva Dal; Jaya Balan, Chairman of SC Department; Kannan, Chairman of OBC Department; and Mohammad Hasan, Chairman of Minority Department. ​

The Election Management and Coordination Committee is chaired by V Narayanasamy, with M Vaithianathan as Vice Chairman.​

Its lineup includes AV Subramanian, PK Devadoss, M Kandasamy, RKR Anantharaman, S Dhanusu, R Kamalakannan, and Pancha Gandhi. ​

This group is tasked with overseeing logistical and operational aspects to ensure smooth election preparations. ​

For the Election Manifesto Committee, RKR Anantharaman takes the helm as Chairman, supported by Vice Chairmen E Rajendran and P Karthikeyan.

The committee comprises MS Maruthupandian, S. Dhanusu, V Sankar, SMA Karunanithi, AJ Abdul Rehman, A Sankar, N Thirumurugan, M Jayabalan, Pancha Gandhi, S Amudharasan, M Vinayagamoorthy, Vijaya Kumari, and PM Saravanan. Permanent invitees include Ve Vaithilingam, M Vaithianathan, N Anandbabu, Rahanathunnisa, M Veerapandian, Harshvardhan, and the AICC In-Charge for Puducherry. ​

The Campaigning Committee is headed by MOHF Shajahan as Chairman and R Kamalakannan as Vice Chairman. Members are MNR Balan, P Karthikeyan, MR Susairaj, M Ranjith, S Sundaravadivel, Rattina Ramesh, MC Shamir Ahamad, Parvatheeshwarar, Vijayakumari, S Amudharasan, M Veerapandian, M Vinayagamoorthy, and SPA Durai. ​

Permanent invitees consist of Ve Vaithilingam, N Anandbabu, Rahanathunnisa, Harshvardhan, and the AICC In-Charge for Puducherry. Finally, the Publicity and Media Committee is chaired by PK Devadoss, with M Vaithianathan, MLA, as Vice Chairman. ​

The team includes Rattina Ramesh, K Ashok Kumar, RE Segar, D Pradish Irudayaraj, AVS Sakthivel Prabhu, Udayakumar, Vinodh Senthilkumaran, B Chitradevi, and N Raja Kumar. This strategic move by the Congress comes at a crucial time as Puducherry prepares for its assembly polls. ​

The union territory, with its unique blend of French colonial heritage and an Indian administrative framework, has seen the party's political fortunes fluctuate in recent years. ​

By assembling these committees, the Congress aims to consolidate its base, craft a compelling manifesto addressing local issues like economic development, healthcare, and education, and mount an effective campaign against rivals. ​

Analysts suggest this could help the party regain ground lost in previous elections, where alliances and regional dynamics played significant roles. The inclusion of diverse representatives from various departments and youth wings underscores the party's emphasis on inclusivity and grassroots mobilisation. ​

With experienced leaders like former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and parliamentarian Ve Vaithilingam at the forefront, the committees are expected to focus on voter outreach, media management, and policy formulation tailored to Puducherry's needs. ​

As the election date approaches, these bodies will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the party's narrative and coordinating on-the-ground efforts. ​

