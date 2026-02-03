Congress forms 35-member committee for Assam Assembly poll​

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed the constitution of the election committee for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam. ​

The committee that consists of at least 35 members includes all prominent leaders of the opposition party. Assam state president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia, two Lok Sabha MPs from the state—Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi, former state chiefs of the party—Bhupen Borah and Ripun Borah, former minister Paban Singh Ghatowar and several other leaders. ​

The committee is expected to take major decisions regarding alliance with regional parties like Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal and other key players of the state politics. It will also take major decisions regarding the ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls. ​

Recently, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA, Akhil Gogoi, on Sunday said that opposition parties in Assam are working towards forming a united front against the BJP ahead of the next Assembly elections, with Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi being projected as the preferred Chief Ministerial face. ​

The crucial meeting of opposition leaders was held on Sunday at Orchid Park in Golaghat. Speaking after reaching Guwahati, Akhil Gogoi said that seven parties took part in the discussions aimed at strengthening coordination for the upcoming electoral battle. ​

“We clearly said that this time, Gaurav Gogoi should be made the Chief Minister of Assam. Seven parties will fight together against the BJP,” Akhil Gogoi said, adding that the Congress leader had agreed in principle. ​

He said all parties were broadly on the same page about opposition unity, though seat-sharing arrangements are still being worked out. ​

“Complete seat distribution could not be finalised today, but the talks were very positive. We are demanding only fifteen seats. Though we have organisational strength to contest more across Upper Assam, Lower Assam and other regions, for the sake of unity, we are ready to contest only fifteen,” he said. ​

Targeting the BJP-led government and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Akhil Gogoi alleged that the opposition’s campaign would focus on unseating the current dispensation.​

He accused the Chief Minister of making divisive remarks to stay in the public spotlight and said the opposition would attempt to bring together people from all communities in Assam. ​

“Our fight is against corruption and what we see as communal politics. We will continue this struggle,” he added. ​

--IANS

tdr/dan