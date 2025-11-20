Congress first blamed EVMs, now targets SIR: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Former Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami strongly criticised the confusion and baseless opposition being spread by the Congress over the Special Intensive Review (SIR).

He said Congress is facing continuous defeat—whether in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, or Bihar—and its support base is steadily shrinking.

“Earlier, Congress kept crying about EVMs. After the Supreme Court's clear stand, they dropped that issue and have now started attacking the SIR. Congress is panicked after repeated defeats and is worried about its Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators,” he said.

Parnami added that opposing for the sake of opposing is not the job of a responsible opposition.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left Congress completely issue-less. With nothing left to raise, they are misleading people.”

Calling the Youth Congress protest a “complete flop”, he said the demonstration in Jaipur collapsed within minutes.

“It shows that the youth of the country no longer trust Congress and refuse to be misled. The public is firmly with PM Modi.”

Parnami explained that the objective of the SIR is to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

“The process removes names of the deceased, migrants, incorrect entries, and duplicates to ensure only eligible voters remain.”

He alleged that Congress fears the deletion of fake voters, not genuine ones.

“Congress should first read and understand what SIR truly is. It is a strong tool to correct irregularities and strengthen the voter list. India’s electoral system is among the most transparent in the world, and initiatives like SIR reinforce people’s faith.”

Parnami said former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cannot accept the rapid development under the Bhajan Lal government.

“Rajasthan’s double-engine government is setting new benchmarks. In two years, not a single paper leak occurred, while Gehlot’s term was marked by repeated paper leak scandals.”

--IANS

arc/dan