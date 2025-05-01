Congress files FIR against Assam CM Sarma over alleged remarks on women

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday lodged an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged derogatory remarks towards the women of the state.

The Congress demanded legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and called for an investigation into the Chief Minister's statements.

In Guwahati, while submitting the FIR on behalf of the Metropolitan District Congress, District Congress President Gopal Chandra Sharma told reporters that the Chief Minister's remarks casting doubt on the chastity of Assam's women reflect a deeply regressive and distasteful mindset.

After filing the FIR at Dispur police station and receiving an acknowledgement, Sharma stated that "the CM's suspicion towards women appointed during Congress rule was unjust and could cause serious social unrest."

He further asserted that the Assam CM himself held influential positions during those appointments, and if there were any irregularities, the current Chief Minister should be held accountable for them.

"The Chief Minister, without specifying any names mentioned in Biplab Sharma's report, had cast aspersions on the character of all the women appointed during that period--an action that is not only unethical but also illegal," Sharma said.

Congress spokesperson Rupa Kalita also strongly criticised the Chief Minister in front of the media for insulting the women of Assam.

Several senior district Congress leaders and media cell secretary Rupak Das, Heppi Gogoi, Golam Mostaq Osmani, and others led the FIR filing process.

APCC's Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora was also present during the proceedings.

Notably, Assam's Chief Minister recently said that women were compromised for jobs during the Congress regime. During a recent panchayat election rally, Sarma mentioned a witness statement from the Justice (retd) BK Sharma Commission report.

The commission investigated irregularities in the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations for 2013 and 2014, which took place when the Congress was in power.

Clause 6 of the accord promises Constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards to preserve and promote the Assamese people's cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar said that women have always played a pivotal role in Assam's progress.

"Today, we honoured the mothers and sisters of Assam, symbols of pride and dignity, by presenting them with the traditional Assamese gamosa. From tea gardens to the government and private sectors, their hard work has propelled the state forward, significantly contributing to Assam's culture and economy. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's deplorable and derogatory mindset towards these women deserves the strongest condemnation. In the days ahead, this maternal force will undoubtedly place trust in Congress to steer Assam towards a new direction," Alwar posted on X.

Voting for the first phase of panchayat elections in Assam will be held on May 2 across 14 districts: Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The second phase of polling will be conducted on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the counting of votes will take place on May 11. (ANI)

