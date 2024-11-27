Congress expresses concern over atmosphere of insecurity faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has expressed "deep concern" over "atmosphere of insecurity" faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, citing the recent arrest of religious leader and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, Chinmoy Krishna Das.

In a statement, Congress leader Pawan Khera called on the central government to take action and urged the Indian government to press the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of minorities in the country.

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh. The arrest of the ISCKON monk is the latest example. The Indian National Congress expects government of India to prevail upon the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps and ensure security of life and property of minorities in the country," the AICC Chairman of Media and Publicity said.

The statement came in the wake of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari at Dhaka airport on Monday, as reported by the Daily Star.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, Brahmachari appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11 am on Tuesday. His lawyers filed a bail petition, but it was rejected, and he was ordered to be sent to jail.

A case has been filed against Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition, accusing him of raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh's national flag. However, the complainant has since expressed unwillingness to pursue the case, a minority leader stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, in response to the arrest, urged the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus."We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote," the statement said.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the statement added.

Notably, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, said that the government was firm to uphold 'religious harmony' in the country, irrespective of religious affiliation.

"Bangladesh's government is firm to uphold religious harmony in Bangladesh, irrespective of religious affiliation, and uphold the rule of law for every Bangladeshi, without distinction, under the laws of the land," the statement read. (ANI)