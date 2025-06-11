Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother Laxman Singh for speaking truth: MP BJP chief

Bhopal, June 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janasta Party Chief V.D. Sharma has said that former Congress MLA Laxman Singh was punished for daring to "speak truth" which was not received well by the "sycophants" of the Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He added that Congress says that it gives freedom to its party workers to express their views, but the reality is quite the opposite, and expelling former MLA Laxman Singh from the party was an example of it.

The BJP leader made these remarks responding to Congress' decision to expel former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's younger brother Laxman Singh for his repeated anti-party activities.

"Through expelling Laxman Singh from the party, Congress has sent a message to its party cadre that those who would dare to speak truth will be shown the exit door. Congress wants slaves, and not the leaders, who dare to speak truth," he added.

The Congress Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday expelled Laxman Singh from the party for six years, citing repeated instances of anti-party activities.

The decision came nearly more than a week after Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bhopal on June 3 in which he said that those creating hurdles should step aside on their own or will be expelled from the Congress.

On April 25, Laxman Singh criticised the party leadership following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naive. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity," he said during a condolence meeting organised to pay tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

In another striking statement that very day, Laxman Singh alleged that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was colluding with terrorists.

Taking note of his remarks, the Congress Disciplinary Action Committee issued him a show cause notice on May 9, demanding an explanation within 10 days.

In the notice, member secretary Tariq Anwar said, "This is to bring to your attention that a complaint has been received from Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge of Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhary regarding your repeated public statements, which have caused serious damage to the image and dignity of the Congress."

"It has further been noted that your recent statement has crossed all acceptable limits, particularly the derogatory and disrespectful remarks directed at senior party leadership, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi," the notice said.

Defiant in his stance, Laxman Singh challenged the Congress to expel him immediately if it deemed his comments unacceptable.

However, his response was found unsatisfactory, prompting the party's disciplinary wing to recommend his removal.

Following approval from the Congress high command, Tariq Anwar formally announced Laxman Singh's expulsion on Tuesday.

The princely state of Raghogarh has long wielded influence in Madhya Pradesh politics, with Digvijaya Singh serving as the Chief Minister before moving to the Rajya Sabha.

His son, Jaivardhan Singh, represents Raghogarh in the State Assembly, while Laxman Singh has served as both a Member of Parliament and a legislator from Chachauda.

Despite his political tenure, he has often been perceived as receiving less prominence than Digvijaya Singh's immediate family.

He also had a brief stint with the BJP.

Tensions simmered in 2018 when Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years.

Laxman Singh had expected a Ministerial position, given his seniority, but was overlooked in favour of Digvijaya Singh's son, Jaivardhan Singh.

Though he refrained from public dissent at the time, he continued to express his grievances intermittently.

