Congress ecosystem spread fake news about Assam highway: Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati, March 11 (IANS) Assam Urban Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday accused the Congress ecosystem of spreading misinformation about infrastructure development in the state, alleging that false claims were circulated suggesting that a newly built highway in Assam was “AI-generated”.

In a post on the social media platform X, Hazarika said that for the past two days certain sections aligned with the Congress ecosystem had been attempting to portray a real highway project in Assam as digitally fabricated.

The minister alleged that the claims were part of a deliberate attempt to undermine the infrastructure achievements of the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Entire Congress ecosystem has so much contempt for Assam that for two days they spread fake news that a real highway in the state was AI-generated. The ecosystem’s usual ‘fact-checkers’ helped perpetuate this lie,” Hazarika said in his post.

He further stated that the allegations had now been exposed as baseless and claimed that critics were unable to accept the scale of infrastructure transformation taking place in the state under the current government.

According to the minister, Assam has witnessed significant development in road and highway infrastructure over the past few years, which he said has improved connectivity and supported economic growth across the region.

Hazarika maintained that attempts to discredit such projects through misinformation campaigns would not succeed, adding that the government remains focused on accelerating development initiatives.

Political exchanges over development claims have intensified in recent months in Assam, with leaders from rival parties frequently taking to social media to contest each other’s narratives on governance and infrastructure.

The ruling alliance in the state has repeatedly highlighted road construction, improved connectivity and urban infrastructure expansion as key achievements, while Opposition leaders have questioned several claims made by the government regarding the pace and scale of development.

The latest remarks by Hazarika have added to the ongoing political sparring between the ruling alliance and Opposition parties over the narrative of development in Assam.

