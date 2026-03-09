Congress dodging debates to conceal ‘politically bankrupt’ track record, says Punjab minister

Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Monday accused the Congress of dodging debates in the Assembly to conceal its “politically bankrupt” track record.

Read More

He juxtaposed the Opposition's unfulfilled promises with the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government's achievements.

Training his guns on the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and other Congress leaders, Arora said, “They call themselves the Leaders of the Opposition. We gave them a patient hearing. But the moment it was our turn to present facts, they staged a walkout, exactly as they did on March 6 during the Governor's Address. They boycott without listening, without reading. They simply want to escape from Punjab's real issues. They're running away because they know their five-year tenure won't stand scrutiny.”

Waving the Congress party's 2017 manifesto, state AAP chief Arora challenged its leaders to show even a single promise they had fulfilled during their five-year tenure.

He pointed to their 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' flagship scheme and unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 per month to every unemployed youth. Over five years, this would have amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh per person. Can you show me one youth in Punjab who received this from you?

He highlighted that, on the other hand, the CM Mann-led government has provided over 63,000 government jobs to youth in four years regime. The Cabinet minister then reminded the Congress of its promise to establish mohalla clinics.

“You copied Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model and promised a clinic for every 1,000 people. You did not build a single one. In contrast, our government has established 881 such facilities and is all set to launch 240 more.”

On sports infrastructure, he accused the previous government of complete failure. “You (the Congress) promised a sports complex in every village. You built none. Our government has constructed 3,100 and is adding 6,000 more in this budget.”

--IANS

vg/uk