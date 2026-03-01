Congress, DMK are ‘speed breakers’ to Puducherry’s growth, says PM Modi

Puducherry, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday intensified his political attack on the Congress and the DMK, accusing the two parties of obstructing Puducherry’s development and presiding over a period marked by corruption, inefficiency and hardship for the poor.

Addressing a public meeting in the Union Territory, PM Modi alleged that the Congress-DMK combine had failed to provide clean and accountable governance when it was in power.

“The people of Puducherry suffered greatly during Congress and DMK rule. Corruption flourished, crime increased, and the poor were pushed to the margins,” he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that basic governance had deteriorated under the previous dispensation.

Referring to the public distribution system, he said people were forced to struggle even for essential commodities. “There were times when families faced difficulties because ration shops did not have rice. Congress treated Puducherry like its own ATM,” he charged, drawing applause from the crowd.

Expanding his criticism to the DMK’s governance in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, PM Modi alleged that the party’s political culture was steeped in “corruption and deception”.

He said the mindset of both Congress and the DMK had consistently acted as a hurdle to Puducherry’s aspirations.

“Whenever Puducherry attempts to accelerate its growth, Congress and DMK put up obstacles. They are speed breakers in the journey of development,” he said.

Framing the upcoming political contest as a decisive choice, PM Modi said voters must carefully assess the track record of parties seeking power again. “Those who once neglected Puducherry now want another opportunity. The people must remember their past performance before placing their trust again,” he remarked.

He emphasised that the present “double-engine government” had shown how coordination between the Centre and the local administration could deliver results.

According to him, political stability and alignment in governance were essential to sustain progress and ensure that benefits reached ordinary citizens without leakages.

Appealing directly to the electorate, PM Modi urged them to reject what he described as divisive and corrupt politics. “Puducherry deserves transparent governance, faster growth and honest leadership. Together, we will build the best Puducherry,” he said, reiterating that the choice before the people was between what he termed past misrule and a future anchored in development.

