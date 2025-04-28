Congress dissociates from "personal views" of some party leaders, says working committee has stated party's stance on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Congress on Monday dissociated itself from remarks made by some Congress leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack, terming it "personal opinion" and said the Congress Working Committee resolution and remarks of senior party leaders and authorised AICC office-bearers reflect that party's stance.

"It is right that some leaders of the Congress party are saying several things, but this is their personal opinion. I want to make it clear that no one has given them the right to say all this...The Congress party has nothing to do with these statements, and the party does not agree with such statements," Ramesh told ANI.

"Some Congress leaders who have had important positions in the past, senior leaders have expressed some views. The Congress Party has nothing to do with these views. We dissociate ourselves from these views. These are personal views. The views of the Congress are the views expressed in the resolution of the CWC. The views expressed by the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi in this all party meeting. As the situation evolves in this most sensitive of times, the Congress Working Committee, the Congress President, Lok Sabha LoP will be articulating the party's position," he added.

Jairam Ramesh said there have been security lapses and intelligence failures and there is need of unity, solidarity, collective response and constant communication between the government and the Opposition

"What individual Congress leaders are saying is their view. The Congress party's view is the view in the CWC resolution, the views expressed by the Congress President and the LoP in the Lok Sabha. There have been security lapses and intelligence failures. However, we need unity, solidarity, a collective will, a collective response and constant communication between the Govt and the Opposition. We understand the gravity of the situation and we must stand united," Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress leader also posted the party's stance on X.

He said Congress Working Committee had met on April 24, 2025 and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam two days earlier and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party's views.

"Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC's views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the INC," Jairam Ramesh said.

After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks, which he later clarified, Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that if Pakistan says that it is not involved in Pahalgam terror attack, "let's accept that for a time and ultimately go by investigating agencies".

He also said India and Pakistan are neighbours and nothing will work between the two countries except "dialogue."

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)