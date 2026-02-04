Congress dismisses India-US trade deal statement as empty rhetoric, warns of ‘real damage’ to farmers

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp critique of the India-US trade deal on Wednesday, terming the statement delivered by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in both Houses of Parliament as a complete “non-statement” that offers no substantive details.

Read More

Ramesh pointed out that negotiations on critical aspects of the agreement are still ongoing, rendering Goyal's pronouncements “contradictory” to official communications from the United States. He wrote on his X handle and highlighted that the minister's claims stand in direct opposition to statements issued on social media by US President Donald Trump, the US Secretary of Agriculture, and the US Trade Representative.

According to Ramesh, the announcement made on Monday was made at the insistence of the Prime Minister solely for “headline-grabbing” purposes and served as urgent, short-term damage control. He asserted that the true intent behind the premature declaration was political optics rather than any concrete achievement in bilateral trade relations.

The Congress leader expressed grave concern that once the final details emerge, the agreement will reveal devastating consequences for Indian farmers. He warned that the “real damage” to the agricultural sector, including potential flooding of domestic markets with subsidised American produce and erosion of protections for sensitive segments like dairy, will become “painfully evident.”

Ramesh's remarks came amid escalating opposition criticism in Parliament, where members have accused the government of bypassing legislative scrutiny by announcing the deal through social media exchanges between the Prime Minister and President Trump rather than presenting it formally in the House.

The opposition has demanded full disclosure of terms, a comprehensive debate, and assurances that core Indian interests, particularly in agriculture and dairy, remain safeguarded.

The controversy intensified after Trump's late-night post praising the Prime Minister and announcing tariff reductions, followed by reciprocal commitments from India.

While the government maintains that farmer interests are fully protected and the deal marks a breakthrough, opposition parties, including Congress, view it as a surrender of sovereignty driven by political compulsion rather than economic prudence.

--IANS

sktr/uk