Congress demands probe into Kaloor stadium renovation linked to Messi event

Kochi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Congress, on Wednesday, intensified its attack against the Kerala Sports Department and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) over the renovation of the Kaloor Stadium, undertaken in connection with the proposed visit of football legend Lionel Messi.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on Monday had alleged irregularities in the project, questioning whether the renovation, carried out under the pretext of Messi's arrival, was backed by a valid contract.

"We are not opposed to the renovation, but transparency is essential," he said, demanding clarity on the source and legality of the funds.

Eden also claimed that the sponsorship money was channelled through a private chit fund operator and sought details of the criteria under which the stadium was handed over.

He also accused the Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman of being driven by business interests rather than sporting priorities.

Contractors associated with GCDA projects alleged that the reported Rs 70-crore investment was mere publicity.

They said that repair work was being carried out without a proper tender, even though GCDA has its own engineering and planning wings, and the Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF) is officially overseeing the project.

The contractors urged that expenditure and estimate details be made public.

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) demanded that the construction be suspended since no international match was scheduled.

It also called on the GCDA and the state government to clarify the nature of their agreement with private sponsors.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Ernakulam district secretary S. Satheesh dismissed the Opposition's charge of "privatisation", asserting that the stadium was handed over to a state-run body, not a private entity.

GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai maintained that all procedures were followed.

Protests by opposition outfits have gathered momentum, with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Youth Congress staging protests.

Allegations over illegal tree felling around the stadium have further fuelled controversy, even as renovation work continues despite Messi's cancelled visit.

Meanwhile, about two dozen Youth Congress workers dressed in traditional Argentinian football jersey with footballs in hand barged into the GCDA office and held a protest by playing with football and said the entire incident is a scam and appropriate remedial measures have to be taken by the state government.

--IANS

sg/khz