Congress deletes LPG shortage post using photo from 2011 after criticism

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Amid the ongoing controversy over LPG shortages and rising fuel prices, the Congress party sparked debate on social media after sharing a post on platform X that criticised the government. However, the party later deleted the post following widespread criticism for using an old photo.

The post featured an image carrying the slogan “Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai,” with a caption below that read “Modi ki line lagao yojana,” suggesting people were being forced to stand in long queues for LPG cylinders. Soon after it was posted, several users pointed out that the photograph used in the post was reportedly from 2011, leading to criticism of the Congress for sharing an outdated image to highlight the current issue.

Following the backlash, the party quietly removed the post from its social media account.

Meanwhile, protests against the recent hike in LPG prices have continued in several parts of the country. In Karnataka’s Mandya district, members of the District Congress Committee along with its women’s wing staged a protest against the Union government, condemning the increase in domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices.

On March 7, oil marketing companies raised the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 60, while the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 114.50 to Rs 115. The hike has largely been attributed to rising global energy costs amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has also announced a statewide protest across all districts on Thursday, demanding that the Centre immediately roll back the recent LPG price hike. The party accused the government of failing to adequately plan fuel and gas supplies at a time when global markets are facing uncertainty due to the West Asia crisis.

Even as protests continue, the Congress is also preparing for internal organisational activities. The party is set to hold a two-day residential training workshop in Trimbakeshwar starting Thursday for candidates from the North Maharashtra division who recently contested local body elections.

Meanwhile, government officials have cautioned against panic buying and hoarding of LPG cylinders. Authorities said that misinformation circulating on social media has led to unnecessary panic bookings.

Officials urged citizens to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified claims regarding LPG shortages.

At a joint briefing by the Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Ministry of Petroleum, officials said India’s domestic LPG production has been increased by nearly 25 per cent following government directives aimed at boosting output.

Sujata Sharma, speaking during the briefing, said that additional LPG cargo shipments are currently on their way to India and are expected to arrive within the next one or two days.

She also noted that India imports nearly 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, with about 90 per cent of these imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Currently, LPG is being directed primarily towards the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions,” Sharma said.

She added that a committee is working with state authorities and industry representatives to ensure that the available LPG supply is distributed in a fair and transparent manner across the country.

