Congress confident of victory in Kerala polls; alleges LDF failed to deliver on key promises

Kochi, March 28 (IANS) As Kerala heads toward Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with all 140 seats set to determine the outcome, the Congress on Saturday expressed strong confidence in securing a victory.

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The party sharply criticised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), accusing it of failing to deliver on key promises, including job creation and healthcare improvements, over the past decade.

Congress leaders asserted that their optimism stems not only from their own governance record but also from what they described as growing public dissatisfaction with the LDF government. According to the party, voters in Kerala have increasingly realised that the promises made by the ruling alliance—such as generating 40 lakh jobs and ensuring robust healthcare services—have not been fulfilled.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the party’s confidence is rooted in both its past performance and the perceived shortcomings of the current government.

“Our confidence comes from the fact that we have had a good track record of governance when we were in power. It also stems from the fact that over the last 10 years, the people of Kerala have realised that this is a government which breaks its promises, whether it is about employment or healthcare,” he said.

Khera further criticised the state’s healthcare system, citing recent incidents as evidence of systemic failure.

“We have seen cases where doctors have allegedly left instruments inside patients’ bodies and then attempted to justify such actions. When the Health Minister calls it a system failure, one must ask—are you not the system? People are now questioning why young students are forced to leave the state in search of jobs. This reflects the failure of the LDF over the past decade,” he added.

He also alleged that the LDF is indirectly aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by attempting to bring it into the state’s political landscape through the “backdoor.” Khera asserted that the people of Kerala would reject such attempts and that it is time for voters to move away from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led alliance.

On the BJP’s prospects, Khera maintained that the party would struggle to gain a foothold in the state.

“Kerala is a highly educated and aware society. People understand the risks of allowing the BJP to establish itself here. I am confident that the BJP will not find any meaningful presence, and we are very confident of a Congress-led victory,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offered an electoral analysis, suggesting that attempts might be made to divide the anti-incumbency vote.

“There is a perception that the LDF may try to split the anti-incumbency vote by encouraging some support for the BJP, hoping that this would hurt the UDF. However, our focus remains firmly on the people of Kerala. Whatever arrangements others may have, our commitment is to the voters,” he said.

Tharoor downplayed the BJP’s electoral strength in the state, stating that it remains a marginal player.

“The BJP is not seriously competitive in more than two or three constituencies. Even in those seats, it faces tough three-cornered contests. To suggest that it is a decisive factor in a largely bipolar contest between the UDF and LDF would be misleading. As of now, it remains a zero-seat party in the Assembly,” he remarked.

Highlighting the campaign atmosphere, Tharoor expressed optimism about the response the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is receiving.

“I have campaigned for around 20 candidates so far, mainly in South Kerala, and what I am witnessing is a tremendous wave of enthusiasm for the UDF. The message that it is time for change is resonating across all sections of society—youth, students, professionals, and business communities alike,” he said.

As the state prepares for the crucial electoral battle, the primary contest is expected to be between the ruling LDF and the Congress-led UDF. However, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also attempting to expand its presence, making the upcoming elections an important test of political strength and voter sentiment in Kerala.

--IANS

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