Congress cannot tolerate PM Narendra Modi: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra on opposition to VB-G RAM G scheme

Belagavi, Feb 13 (IANS) Responding to the opposition against the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Friday here that it is not just opposing the scheme but its about how the Congress simply can not tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an awareness programme on Centre's initiative VB-G RAM G Act, Vijayendra alleged that the opposition to VB-G RAM G Act, is not about the scheme but because the Congress cannot tolerate Prime Minister Modi.

"Medicines are not available in government hospitals. The poor are suffering in district and taluk hospitals. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, they (Congress) even tried to obstruct that," he alleged.

He said that since Independence, a non-Congress party has now been ruling at the Centre, which is the root of Congress' "allergy".

"In the last three general elections, the BJP-led NDA government has come to power at the Centre. A leader from a backward class, Narendra Modi, has become the country's Prime Minister. Congress leaders are unable to tolerate that India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economic power under his leadership," he added while hitting out at the Congress.

"The Congress party, which ruled the country for nearly 60 years, had claimed it would eradicate poverty. This shameless Congress party has eliminated the poor rather than eradicating poverty, as it has failed to remove poverty in the country," Vijayendra alleged.

He criticised the Congress leaders for becoming wealthy.

He asked whether the Karnataka government had been able to introduce even a single new development scheme in the last two-and-a-half years.

"They (Congress) pat themselves on the back for giving Rs 2,000 under the Gruha Laxmmi scheme in Karnataka. On the other hand, unable to mobilise funds for the scheme, they have set a revenue target of Rs 40,000 crore for the Excise Department in the state," Vijayendra alleged.

He said it is uncertain whether one can find a medical shop within 500 metres in the state, but one can certainly find a liquor shop within that distance.

Allowing the sale of liquor in grocery stores is the achievement of this incompetent Congress-led Karnataka government, he added while hitting out at the Karnataka government.

Giving Rs 2,000 under Gruha Laxmi scheme and extracting Rs 10,000 from the same household through liquor sales is the real achievement of this (Karnataka) government, Vijayendra alleged.

He asked whether the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) does not see poor people among backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Veerashaivas and the Vokkaliga community.

"As Chief Minister, have you not been able to strengthen the livelihoods of the working communities in the last two-and-a-half years in Karnataka," the State BJP President asked, adding that the answer is no.

He criticised that the Karnataka government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah do not even have the capacity to provide funds to their own MLAs.

"To save his chair, the Chief Minister has facilitated foreign tours for ruling party MLAs. It is impossible to expect development of the state from such a shameless Congress government," Vijayendra alleged.

He said the Union government has implemented a new law under the VB-G RAM G initiative.

"Earlier, there was a scheme known as "food for work", which later became the employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA."

"Today, the Union government under PM Narendra Modi has given it a new form, introduced several reforms, curbed corruption and implemented it effectively. Naturally, the Congress is not only criticising it but also issuing advertisements. In the recent Karnataka Assembly session, a resolution was passed against VB-G RAM G Act," Vijayendra alleged.

He asked which scheme of the Union government has been welcomed by the Congress government in the last two-and-a-half years.

"The Prime Minister introduced the New Education Policy to take the country forward on the path of development, but the Congress government and the Chief Minister obstructed it," he alleged.

"Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, PM Narendra Modi has been depositing Rs 6,000 into farmers' accounts. When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Karnataka Chief Minister, he provided an additional Rs 4,000, something no other Chief Minister in the country had done, but that, too, was discontinued," Vijayendra alleged.

He said the Raitha Vidyanidhi scheme implemented by former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai was also stopped.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved forward with the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', the Congress opposed it. When PM Narendra Modi introduced amendments to the Waqf Act to prevent the alleged encroachment of farmers' lands in the state, the Congress opposed that as well," he added.

