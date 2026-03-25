Congress can form govt in Pakistan or Bangladesh, not in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress while announcing a major infrastructure push, including a proposed six-lane express highway between Guwahati and Nagaon.

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Speaking to reporters in Nagaon, Chief Minister Sarma claimed that the Congress has no political future in India.

"The Congress will form governments in Pakistan and Bangladesh, but it will never be able to form a government in Assam," he said.

In a veiled jibe towards Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on his alleged Pakistan links, the Chief Minister said, "My wife has no connection with Pakistan, and there is no question of me joining the Congress."

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Chief Minister Sarma accused the Congress leaders of indulging in irresponsible politics.

The Chief Minister also alleged that a Congress leader involved in rhino poaching would no longer have the courage to show his face in Nagaon.

“People are aware of such activities, and those responsible will face the consequences," he said.

Highlighting development initiatives, Chief Minister Sarma announced plans for a six-lane expressway connecting Guwahati and Nagaon, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic growth in the region.

"We are planning a modern express highway between Guwahati and Nagaon, which will significantly reduce travel time and enhance infrastructure," he said.

He emphasised that the BJP-led state government remains committed to development and good governance, contrasting it with what he termed as the Congress' "politics of negativity".

With the upcoming Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Sarma's remarks signal an intensifying political battle in Assam, as the BJP sharpens its attack on the Opposition while simultaneously highlighting its development agenda.

--IANS

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