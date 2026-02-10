Congress bolsters grassroots machinery with intensive training under Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Indian National Congress on Tuesday reaffirmed its focus on organisational revival at the district level, conducting a productive one-day intensive training programme for newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents from eight states as part of the ongoing Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan.

A total of 286 DCC Presidents participated in the session held at Indira Bhawan, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi provided key guidance and strategic insights.

Senior party leaders also joined to mentor the fresh appointees on strengthening the party's booth-to-district structure and enhancing grassroots outreach.

“The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is a critical mission to strengthen our organisation at the grassroots. So far, 5 phases have been completed across 14 states, with 531 DCC Presidents appointed. In the next phase, the process is underway in 218 districts across 6 more states,” All India Congress Committee secretary general KC Venugopal wrote on his X handle.

Launched as a major drive to rebuild and energise the organisation from the ground up, Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan has already completed five phases across 14 states, resulting in the appointment of 531 DCC Presidents through a transparent, merit-based process involving extensive field reviews.

To ensure fairness and dedication, AICC observers - including Central Working Committee members, former PCC Presidents, MPs, and MLAs - have collectively spent days in on-ground assessments, consultations, and recommendations.

“The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is a critical mission to strengthen our organisation at the grassroots. So far, 5 phases have been completed across 14 states, with 531 DCC Presidents appointed. In the next phase, the process is underway in 218 districts across 6 more states. 284 AICC Observers, including CWC Members, former PCC Presidents, MPs, and MLAs, have cumulatively spent 2,604 days in the field, ensuring transparency, dedication, and organisational strengthening,” he further wrote.

Following appointments, the party has successfully organised 10-day training camps for 172 DCCs across four states.

The next round of such comprehensive training is set to begin from February 21 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Venugopal wrote further.

--IANS

sktr/dan