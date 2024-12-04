Congress asking same Jairam Ramesh after Dhankhar questions Centre on promises to farmers

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar questioning Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding the ongoing farmer protests.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jairam Ramesh outlined Congress' stance and said that the party has been demanding the same.

"We respect Vice-President. He is the guardian of Rajya Sabha and protector of Constitution. The question he asked the Agricultural Minister, Congress has been asking the same question to the PM for the last 4-5 years," he said.

"We want a discussion on the same thing, and we have given notice as well. We are happy that the Vice President has asked this question," Jairam Ramesh added.

On Tuesday, VP Dhankhar questioned Chouhan regarding the "promises" made to the farmers by the previous Union Agriculture Minister and urged for a dialogue with farmers.

"Agriculture Minister, did the previous Agriculture Ministers make any written promises? If so, what happened to them?" the Vice-President said.

Drawing attention to the agitating farmers, the Vice-President said that India has never been at such a height in the world before.

"Our reputation in the world has never been as high. When this is happening, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? Why is the farmer stressed? This is a serious issue, and to take it lightly means that we are not being practical, and our policy-making is not on the right track. No force in the country can suppress the voice of the farmer. A nation will pay a huge price if it tries the patience of a farmer," he added.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given message to the world that solutions can only come through dialogue.

"Can we create a boundary between the farmer and the government? I do not understand why there is no dialogue with the farmers...My concern is why this initiative has not happened so far. You (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. I am reminded of Sardar Patel, and his responsibility to unify the nation, which he did so excellently. This challenge is before you today, and it should not be considered any less than the unity of India. Agriculture Minister, did the Agriculture Minister who was there before you make any promise in writing? If a promise was made then what happened to it?" he added.

The Vice-President was speaking at the Centenary Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research--Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology (ICAR-CIRCOT), Mumbai.

Farmer leader Naresh Tikait called the Vice President statement "good," and said that the farmers want the matter to be resolved.

"Protest is going on since many days now, govt should sit and talk about the remunerations, they had given 7-day time day before yesterday but yesterday they took action, the policies of farmers don't look...yesterday Vice-President Dhankhar's statement has also come, his statement is good...he is the Vice-President, he should also be taken into a committee, Rajnath Singh must be included as well and take the affected farmers also into the committee...we want the matter to be resolved," Tikait said.

The protest, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups, is being held to demand compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)