Congress appoints three new secretaries to Assam state unit

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) The Congress, on Monday, approved the appointment of three new Secretaries to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state ahead of the upcoming political challenges.

According to an official communication from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the appointment of Palash Pawan Saikia, Dipankar Bora and Johnson Sangma as Secretaries of the APCC with immediate effect.

The appointments will be in addition to the existing Secretaries of the state party unit.

A senior Congress leader said the move is aimed at expanding the organisational base of the Congress across different regions of Assam and energising the party cadre at the grassroots level.

Palash Pawan Saikia is a known face within the Congress organisation in Upper Assam and has been actively involved in youth and organisational activities of the party for several years.

He has worked closely with the district-level leadership in Assam and has played a role in mobilising party workers during elections and mass outreach programmes.

Dipankar Bora, another newly appointed Secretary, has been associated with the Congress' organisational work in the state for a long time.

He has previously handled several responsibilities within the party structure and is considered a key organiser with strong connections among Congress workers at the grassroots level.

Johnson Sangma represents the Garo community and is seen as an important leader from the tribal belt.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the Congress' outreach among tribal communities, particularly in areas with significant indigenous population.

The Congress leaders in Assam welcomed the appointments, saying that the inclusion of leaders from different regions and communities will help the party consolidate its organisational strength.

The Congress has been working to reorganise its state party unit and broaden alliances with regional parties as it prepares for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, where the party aims to mount a strong challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance.

--IANS

tdr/khz