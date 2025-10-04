Congress appoints new district presidents in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) In a major organisational move aimed at strengthening grassroots leadership, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the appointment of new Presidents for the District Congress Committees across Jharkhand.

The appointments, approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, were formalised through a press release issued by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Saturday. This reshuffle comes under the party’s ambitious Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative focused on revitalising the Congress structure from the ground up.

As part of the campaign, AICC Observers conducted extensive field visits, held consultations with local party workers, and submitted detailed reports.

These findings were followed by one-on-one discussions with senior leadership before finalising the district-level appointments. A total of 25 district presidents have been named, reflecting a mix of seasoned leaders and emerging voices.

Prominent appointments include -- Stephen Marandi in Dumka, Sanjay Singh for Ranchi Mahanagar, and Deepika Besra in Jamtara -- one of the few women to be entrusted with district leadership.

The list also features Mukund Dass and Santosh Kumar Singh, both appointed for Dhanbad, indicating a dual leadership strategy in key urban centers.

Other appointees include Jawahar Lal Mehta (Bokaro), Chandradev Gope (Chatra), Parvinder Singh (East Singhbhum), E. Obaidullah Haq Ansari (Garhwa), Satish Kedia (Giridih), Md. Yahya Siddiqui (Godda), Rajneel Tigga (Gumla), JP Patel (Hazaribagh), Ramesh Kumar (Khunti), Prakash Rajak (Koderma), Kameshwar Yadav (Latehar), Rakesh Roshan (Lohardaga), Babulal (Pakur), Vijay Kumar Pathak (Palamu), Rajesh Gupta (Ramgarh), Alok Dubey (Ranchi), Naresh Kumar (Sahebganj), Rakesh Sahu (Saraikela), Raju Bhagat (Simdega), and Sushil Kumar Singh (West Singhbhum).

The list also features Mukund Dass and Santosh Kumar Singh, both appointed for Dhanbad, indicating a dual leadership strategy in key urban centers. The newly appointed presidents are expected to play a pivotal role in energizing the party’s base ahead of the upcoming electoral cycles.

With Jharkhand being a politically sensitive state marked by tribal representation, industrial hubs, and complex governance challenges, the Congress appears to be banking on localised leadership to regain lost ground. The appointments signal a renewed push for accountability, inclusivity, and strategic outreach.

By decentralising decision-making and empowering district units, the Congress hopes to rebuild its cadre strength and reconnect with voters at the grassroots level.

--IANS

sktr/pgh