Congress announces key appointments to Adivasi, Northeast Tribal councils

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Congress on Monday announced a comprehensive list of appointments to the Advisory Council, Special Invitees, and the Tribal Advisory Council for the northeastern states under the All India Adivasi Congress (AIAC), in a move aimed at expanding the party's tribal outreach and strengthening its organisational structure across the country.

Vikrant Bhuria, MLA and Chairman of the All India Adivasi Congress, issued an official communication stating that the appointments have been approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The letter, released from the party headquarters in the national capital, listed prominent tribal leaders, legislators, and senior functionaries representing various states.

In the circular, Bhuria said: "The Hon’ble Congress President has approved the appointment of members to the Advisory Council and Special Invitees of the All India Adivasi Congress and the Tribal Advisory Council for the North-Eastern States."

He also conveyed his best wishes to all newly appointed members, emphasising that the move is part of the Congress’s continuous efforts to ensure representation and empowerment of India’s tribal communities.

The Adivasi Congress Advisory Council comprises senior leaders from multiple states.

From Chhattisgarh, the members include Deepak Baij, Phulodevi Netam, Mohan Markam, Kawasi Lakhma, Premsai Singh Tekam, Amarjeet Bhagat, Khelsai Singh, and Rampukar Singh Thakur.

Gujarat is represented by Tushar Chaudhari and Sukhram Rathva, while Jharkhand includes Rameshwar Oraon, Sukhdeo Bhagat, Pradeep K. Balmuchu, Kalicharan Munda, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, and Rajesh Kachhap.

From Karnataka, the members are Satish Jarkiholi, N.Y. Gopalakrishna, and Kyathasandra N. Rajanna.

Kerala is represented by I.C. Balakrishnan and P.K. Jayalakshmi, while Ladakh and Lakshadweep have Nawang Rigzin Jora and Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh has Umang Singhar, Omkar Singh Markam, Bala Bachchan, and Dr Vikrant Bhuria.

The list also includes senior leaders from Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand.

The Special Invitees to the Advisory Council include several sitting and former legislators.

From Madhya Pradesh, the list features Kantilal Bhuria, Pratap Grewal, Sanjay Uikey, Narayan Singh Patta, Phundelal Singh Marko, and Surendra Singh Baghel.

Leaders from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Uttarakhand have also been nominated.

In addition, the Tribal Advisory Council for the North-Eastern States has been reconstituted with influential leaders from the region. From Arunachal Pradesh, the council includes Kumar Waii, Nabam Tuki, and Takam Sanjoy.

The Assam members are Bharat Ch. Narah, Biren Singh Engti, and Atuwa Munda.

Manipur is represented by G. Gaikhangam and Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur, while Meghalaya has Saleng A. Sangma and Wansuk Syiem.

From Mizoram, the members include Lal Thanhawla, Zodintluanga Ralte, and Nihar Kanti Chakma. Nagaland has S. Supongmeren Jamir, K.L. Chishi, K. Therie, C. Apok Jamir, S.I. Jamir, and Rananthung Yanthan.

Party sources said the expanded structure is expected to enhance coordination between tribal representatives across states and support the Congress's policy and advocacy work related to tribal welfare, rights, and development.

Bhuria's communication has been circulated to the Congress President, CWC members, AICC office-bearers, PCC presidents, and heads of party departments and frontals, marking a significant organisational step in the party’s tribal engagement agenda.

