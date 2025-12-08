Congress alleges irregularities in MP's school education dept; demands CBI probe

Bhopal, Dec 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari alleged gross irregularities in the school and education department and Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Madhya Pradesh and demanded a high-level enquiry in the matter. He stated that while the number of children in government and private schools decreased in the past eight years in the state, the education budget increased nearly five times and wondered where that money was spent by the government.

Citing the government's data regarding the school and education department in the state, the Congress leader pointed out that more than 50 lakh children (in government and private schools) decreased in the past eight years in Madhya Pradesh.

"In 2018-19, there were 1.60 crore children enrolled for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Madhya Pradesh. This number should have increased further but it decreased to 1.40 crore in 2024-25. It is a very surprising development, which needs to be investigated by the CBI," Patwari said on Monday.

Patwari further stated that the education budget since then (between 2018 and 2025) increased nearly five times, and the population also increased during the same period, but the enrollment of children in schools has drastically decreased.

"Another question arises, that when the number of children decreased, then where was that mammoth budget spent? It's an alarming situation and the Congress wants a CBI enquiry into this matter," he added.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress' office in Bhopal, Patwari further pointed out that around 1,500 primary schools are being managed in MP by one teacher each, but the BJP government didn't recruit new teachers.

"What is more alarming is that more than 25 per cent higher secondary schools are lacking teachers for special subjects - especially Math, Science and English. Similarly, the government failed to appoint principals or headmasters in over 10,000 schools," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, referring to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remark about nutritional deficit among schoolchildren in Madhya Pradesh, Patwari said the Centre has also indicated that irregularities have occurred.

Notably, addressing a workshop on the New Education Policy in Bhopal, Pradhan on Sunday stated that from 1.5 crore students in the state, at least 50 lakh may not have tasted an apple by class five.

Pradhan has also highlighted that many children rarely get essential foods like milk or nuts. "They must have seen it in the market but not eaten it. ‘Anjeer', they don't get to eat till class 10th. Many of them don't get a cup of milk when they need it. Who will provide them these nutritional things?" Pradhan has asked

--IANS

pd/rad