Congress acts like ‘political vultures’ while nation handles crises: PM Modi

Vav‑Tharad (Gujarat), March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India’s stability amid global energy and geopolitical challenges, particularly in West Asia, while sharply criticising the Congress for “undermining” national unity and “spreading rumours”.

Read More

Speaking after launching projects worth over Rs 19,800 crore in Vav-Tharad, the Prime Minister referred to the turbulence in West Asia and its impact on energy supplies worldwide.

“We can see how many countries are facing uncertainty and instability due to the war. The impact is felt everywhere due to challenges in global energy flow. Diesel, petrol, and gas problems exist in many countries. However, India has controlled the circumstances, thanks to successful foreign policy and the unity of our people,” he said.

PM Modi contrasted India’s position with the actions of the Congress.

“Unfortunately, some political leaders are still playing politics. In this, Congress is at the forefront. Today, when the country needs unity, they are dividing it. When assurance is required, they are spreading fear and rumours. When patience is needed, they are provoking. Like political vultures, they wait for turmoil in the country to gain electoral benefit,” he said.

He highlighted rising global fuel costs, saying that from small countries to superpowers, diesel and petrol prices have surged by 10 to 25 per cent.

“India is not letting its citizens be affected. Congress cannot see that. They are spreading rumours continuously and trying to make people stand in queues to take electoral advantage,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said he was pleased that his flight landed for the first time at Deesa airbase.

“This airbase is just 130 kilometres from the international boundary and is vital for national security,” he said.

He recalled that the project’s vision started when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and land was acquired for the airbase to ensure security along the western border.

“Those who ruled in Delhi… don’t know what hatred they had for Gujarat. They stalled the project for years, leaving files pending. When you sent me to Delhi, I got out those files, and as a result, Deesa now has an Air Force base,” PM Modi said.

He added that the facility is not just an airstrip, but a centre for various activities contributing to the region’s development.

The Prime Minister explicitly blamed Congress for delaying the project.

“The delay happened because of Congress and its nature. The nation will never forgive their behaviour towards national security. It is our government that completed the project, a milestone for this region and a strategic prowess for the country,” he said.

Referring to India’s global image, PM Modi cited the recent Global AI Summit in Delhi, saying, "As you all have seen in the Global AI Summit in New Delhi, many invited guest countries were here, and India was getting praised, but Congress people tore their clothes. They tried to ruin the image of India. Congress is speaking like those powers speaking against India. We have to remain united, as we did during the COVID‑19 pandemic.”

The Prime Minister’s comments came amid the inauguration of projects aimed at regional development, energy, transport, and housing.

While the initiatives are expected to benefit communities across North Gujarat, PM Modi framed the occasion as a reminder of India’s resilience on both domestic and international fronts, and a call for unity in the face of political divisiveness.

--IANS

mys/uk