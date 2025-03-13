Congress Accuses PM Modi of Manipulating Airtel/Jio-Starlink Deal

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns on the partnership of both Airtel and Reliance Jio with Starlink, alleging that the deals were orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curry favour with former U.S. President Donald Trump through Elon Musk.

He stated, "Within literally 12 hours both Airtel and Jio have announced partnerships with Starlink, seemingly overcoming all their objections to its entry into India - which they have been voicing for quite some time. It is abundantly clear that these partnerships have been orchestrated by none other than the PM himself to buy goodwill with President Trump through Starlink's owner Elon Musk. But many questions remain...."

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced partnerships with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink to India, overcoming earlier objections to its entry.

Ramesh further questioned the national security implications of the deal, asking who would control connectivity in critical situations--Starlink or its Indian partners? Additionally, he raised concerns about whether other satellite-based connectivity providers would be allowed entry into the Indian market and on what terms.

Ramesh also hinted at a possible link between Starlink's entry and Tesla's manufacturing plans in India, speculating whether any commitments had been made.

On the other hand, Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has welcomed the collaboration between telecom and satellite companies, calling it a significant step toward global connectivity.

Mittal emphasized that such partnerships will enable seamless connectivity, even in the most remote areas, including over oceans and in the skies. He reiterated his longstanding advocacy for telecom and satellite industry collaboration to ensure universal coverage.

Mittal also recalled a similar appeal he made at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, where he urged telecom operators to lower international roaming charges. Back then, high roaming rates forced customers to rely on local SIM cards or Wi-Fi hotspots when travelling abroad. The telecom industry responded, leading to significantly reduced roaming charges and making international mobile usage more affordable.

Moreover, Mittal said that the telecom sector will embrace satellite technology just as it has adopted advancements like 4G, 5G, and the upcoming 6G. With this development, he stated that customers would soon be able to use their mobile phones anywhere in the world, even in remote areas, across oceans, and while flying. (ANI)