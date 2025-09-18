Congress accuses MP govt of forcing farmers to buy nano fertilisers

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 18 (IANS) Amid allegations about fertiliser shortage, discrepancies in distribution and black marketing from various parts in Madhya Pradesh, a fresh controversy has emerged over nano fertilisers.

The Congress, on Thursday, alleged that farmers are being forced to purchase nano fertiliser along with packet of solid DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) and urea fertilisers, and farmers who refused to buy nano fertiliser would be denied solid DAP and urea at government-run distribution centres.

Nano -- a liquid form of fertiliser, which is an alternative of solid or traditional form of DAP and urea -- costs around Rs 500 to 600 per bottle.

Nano fertilisers have been included under monthly supply plan issued by the Department of Fertilisers regularly.

During an inspection at a distribution centre in Umaria district, State Congress President Jitu Patwari was told by farmers that they are being forced to purchase nano fertilisers.

Farmers also alleged a shortage of DAP and urea.

However, the State Congress President inquired that the government employee responsible to look after the distribution of fertilisers, said, "Farmers are being advised to use this liquid fertiliser as it is being promoted. But it is up to farmers to buy it or not."

Later, talking to media persons, Patwari alleged that solid DAP and urea fertilisers are being supplied to private venders and farmers are being forced to buy liquid nano fertiliser.

"Despite Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's clear instructions, the BJP government failed to control black-marketing of fertilisers," he claimed.

Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had instructed district collectors to ensure that farmers get adequate fertiliser from the government-run distribution centres.

He had also said that collectors would be held fully responsible if there is any unavailability of fertilisers or unrest due to irregularity in its distribution system.

IANS went through a press release issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in July this year, which revealed that nano fertilisers are being promoted through different activities such as awareness camps, webinars, field demonstrations, Kisan sammelans and films in regional languages, etc.

"Nano urea and nano DAP are made available at Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) by concerned companies. Nano urea has been included under the monthly supply plan issued by the Department of Fertilisers regularly," the Ministry's press note said.

However, it is not the first time when confusion over usage of liquid form of fertilisers has created controversy in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been relentlessly raising questions on distribution of nano fertilisers at different occasions.

