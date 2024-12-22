Congress accuses BJP of disturbing Parliament "as per their plan"

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP-led Centre had 'planned' to disturb the proceedings of the House and they have succeeded in it.

"I have explained it in detail. They succeeded in disturbing the House as per their plan," Kharge said, commenting on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju blaming the Congress over the ruckus in the Parliament.In an interview with ANI, Rijiju said, "If you go through the entire proceedings of the winter session of the Parliament, the main problem lies with the Congress party. If you see the conduct of the Congress party, it is the Leader of the Opposition who has instructed his people to act in a particular manner which resulted in the ugly ruckus in the House."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday accused the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the ruckus created in the Parliament and appealed to the opposition to behave 'democratically'.

He further alleged that Rahul Gandhi instructed the Opposition leaders to act in a "particular manner" that led to the "ugly ruckus" in the House.

Rijiju urged the Congress Party to respect the democratic principles of the nation, emphasising that the Congress being a family-run party should not impose its "non-democratic" values on the country or other parties.

"My only appeal to the Congress party is to be democratic, if Congress cannot be democratic because Congress is a family-run party, don't impose it on the nation, don't impose it on other parties because we are all democratic people. We belong to a Democratic party. We believe in democracy," he said.

The winter session of the Parliament concluded on Friday. Both Houses were adjourned sine die after uproarious scenes. (ANI)

