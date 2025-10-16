Congress accuses BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, wife of ‘corruption’ involving crores

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday accused BJP’s four-time MP Nishikant Dubey and his wife Anamika Gautam of massive corruption and a loan scandal, demanding an in-depth inquiry into the Jharkhand couple’s alleged financial wrongdoings "running into crores of rupees".

Congress leader and Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate, described Dubey as a “blue-eyed boy” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the corruption matter is so serious that the 56-year-old BJP MP could lose his Parliament membership from the Godda seat.

“It is a clear case of disproportionate assets. We also want to see how impartially the Lokpal acts in this case,” she said in a media briefing, sharing details of the Lokpal complaint against the MP.

“Our demand is that there should be a thorough investigation of this entire matter. In addition, it is necessary to discuss what action the Lokpal is taking and what response the Lokpal has given. In this matter, Nishikant Dubey and his wife should provide clarification, because this is a case of massive corruption,” she said.

The Congress leader said, “In the country, 19 people are committing suicide every day due to financial distress, and farmers are being forced to take their own lives. On one hand, people are pawning their jewellery to take loans and make ends meet. A quarter of people's income is going towards repaying debts. On the other hand, Nishikant Dubey's wife's wealth has increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 32 crore.”

Shrinate alleged that in 2013-14, Anamika Gautam's annual income was Rs 4 lakh as per the information from her IT returns. But her annual income, which was Rs 4 lakh, increased to Rs 2.16 crore in 2017-18. “Her income grew 54 times,” she said.

“There is no correlation between Anamika Gautam's declared income and assets,” she said.

Citing Dubey’s affidavits filed at the time of filing election nomination papers, the Congress leader wondered how Dubey’s wife was extended loans by four individuals without any security.

“Nishikant Dubey's wife Anamika Gautam has taken a loan of about Rs 8.28 crore from four people - Abhishek Jha: Rs 1.20 crore; Gurinder Sikka: Rs 3.24 crore; Jaswinder Kaur: Rs 1.34 crore, and Yogesh Kumar: Rs 2.50 crore.”

“It's strange that nothing was kept as collateral in this loan. Also, the surprising thing is that Abhishek Jha, who gave the loan to Nishikant Dubey's wife, contested the election from Godda against the same people,” she said.

“Abhishek Jha says that he did not give any loan to Nishikant Dubey's wife. The question is - if the loan was not given, then where did the money come from?” she said.

Sharing details of the public complaints against Dubey, she said, “On May 24, 2025, a complaint was filed before the Lokpal regarding the property of Nishikant Dubey Ji's wife. On July 24, 2025, an order is issued, in which the Lokpal bench directed Nishikant Dubey to respond within 4 weeks.”

--IANS

rch/dan