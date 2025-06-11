Congress aborted 1995 nuclear test under US pressure, says Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey, citing declassified documents, has alleged that the Congress government, under pressure from the United States, aborted plans to conduct a nuclear test in 1995.

He claimed that fear of American backlash influenced the decision, despite initial readiness by then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

“Go back and read the history of how Rahul Gandhi, whom I call 'Rahul Baba,' gets scared of America,” Dubey said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“In 1995, Prime Minister Narasimha Rao had decided to carry out a nuclear test, but confidential information was leaked -- allegedly by a senior minister or government official -- to the United States.”

Dubey further claimed that the leak prompted direct intervention from the US President, who reportedly contacted the Indian Prime Minister's Principal Secretary via an urgent nighttime telegram requesting a meeting.

“Charge d’Affairs is instructed to arrange a meeting with PMO Principal Secretary Varma for Ambassador Wisner upon his return to New Delhi,” the classified document’s relevant portion shared by Dubey reads.

According to Dubey, this pressure led the Congress government to abandon the test out of apprehension.

“In contrast, when the BJP came to power under Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998, we proceeded with the nuclear tests at Pokhran despite facing international sanctions and diplomatic pressure,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi has shown similar resolve in recent years. Rahul Gandhi should study history and reflect,” Dubey added.

Earlier on Monday, Dubey called for an investigation into the alleged historical ties between the Nehru-Gandhi family and China. He based his demand on “revelation” from declassified documents related to the 1961 Belgrade Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

“Rahul Baba, do you know that at China's behest, your family's patriarch Nehru ji created the new gimmick of non-aligned countries? Look at the member countries of the first conference in Belgrade in 1961. After isolating India from both Russia and America, did any country come to India's defence during or after the 1962 war with China?” Dubey had asked.

