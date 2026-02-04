Congress a 'tweet master party', says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while coming down heavily on the Congress for its illogical claims, said on Wednesday that the party has turned confusion into its only policy.

Calling Congress, a "tweet master party", the Chief Minister said "it survives on rhetoric and confrontation, while asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadily expanding its footprint not only in Haryana but also in Punjab and West Bengal".

Chief Minister Saini told the media here that the Congress has no roadmap for development and has reduced itself to reactionary politics.

"Congress sirf tweet master 'ban kar reh gayi hai' (The Congress has been reduced to merely a tweet-master party)," the Chief Minister remarked, underlining the contrast between online noise and on-ground governance.

He criticised the Congress for what he termed as "irresponsible, half-baked and misleading politics over the Union Budget", saying that the Opposition has neither read nor understood the Union Budget and "is opposing it merely for the sake of opposition".

He said the second Budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government 3.0, presented for strengthening Viksit Bharat, is a comprehensive and reform-oriented Budget for the country's 140 crore citizens, including the 2.80 crore people of Haryana.

"Our opponents are making baseless allegations without even waiting for the complete presentation of the Budget," he added.

The Chief Minister also said when the Opposition does not know how to oppose facts, it resorts to protests just to mark attendance.

"Some people rushed to social media platform X midway claiming that Haryana got nothing. At least wait for the Budget to be fully presented," he said, adding "there seems to be a competition within the Congress about who can please Rahul Gandhi the most".

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's past statements, the Chief Minister said during his visit to Kurukshetra, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made illogical remarks, including questioning whether the Pandavas had imposed GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Such statements clearly reflect the level of seriousness and understanding of the Congress leadership, he added.

--IANS

vg/khz