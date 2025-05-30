Cong took no steps for women empowerment: MP BJP Chief

Bhopal, May 30 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma said on Friday that the Congress did not take any steps for the empowerment of women which are now being taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government both at the Centre and in the state.

He also criticised the Congress for questioning on 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Maha Sammelan', which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan on Saturday.

He said that the state government's steps for empowering women reflects Congress' negative mindset.

He alleged that despite being in power for several decades in the Centre and the state, Congress did nothing to empower women.

"Now, when BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking one after another step to empower women in the country, the Congress leaders are feeling pain in their stomachs. It has been their common tendency to oppose development," BJP leader Sharma said.

He made these remarks responding to the Congress' accusation that the BJP was attempting to gain political mileage from 'Operation Sindoor', a frontal assault against terrorism by Indian Armed Forces.

Responding to Congress' charges against the BJP, the State BJP President said, "Congress should learn from its own party's leader Shashi Tharoor, who is at present leading one of the all-party delegation visiting foreign countries to expose Pakistan."

Hitting back at the Congress, BJP leader Sharma, who is a two-time party MP from Khajuraho, said that the Congress has opposed historic steps of PM Modi such as 'triple talaq' and 'women reservation' Bills which were introduced in the Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, in a collective political attack aimed at the BJP, Congress leaders did press conference and wrote open letters to PM Modi, asking why Minister Vijay Shah, whose comments on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi were referred as "gutter" and "crass" by the courts, was not sacked from the state Cabinet?

In his open letter to PM Modi, State Congress President Jitu Patwari, citing the National Crime Records Bureau, said that Madhya Pradesh has reported the highest crimes against women in the past few years.

Patwari said that three big cities -- Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior have been declared as red zone for crimes against women.

He also added that PM Modi will address a rally being organised in honour of Ahilyabai Holkar so the people of Madhya Pradesh will expect the Prime Minister to say something about Minister Vijay Shah from Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan.

"The Congress accepts that women empowerment and honouring women is a good step, but this event, which is being organised from public money, should not be used for political purposes," Patwari said, adding that financial debt on the Madhya Pradesh government has already crossed Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

--IANS

pd/khz