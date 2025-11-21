Cong takes stern steps over removal of candidate from voters' list in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (IANS) Youth Congress State General Secretary Veena S. Nair on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the Kerala Election Commission, seeking disciplinary action against officials allegedly responsible for unlawfully removing the name of UDF candidate Vaishna S.L. from the voters’ list of Muttada ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation ahead of the upcoming local body polls.

Vaishna a 24-year-old then approached the Kerala High Court which after hearing her petition directed the concerned authorities to take a re-look, and warned if her name was not included in the list, the Court would use the special powers vested with it to do the needful.

It was following this stern direction that Vaishna’s name was included and she resumed her election campaigning.

In her complaint Veena Nair accuses the concerned officers — Electoral Registration Officer and hearing officials G.R. Prathapachandran and Karthika G.M — of serious procedural lapses and suspected partisan misconduct.

According to the Election Commission’s order, the officials removed Vaishna’s name solely based on the objection petition, without granting her an opportunity to present her side, violating the principles of natural justice.

The order observed that during a hearing held on November 12, 2025, neither the complainant nor any supporting evidence was presented to substantiate the claim that Vaishna was not a resident of the ward.

However, instead of dismissing the objection, another opportunity was granted, and the officials proceeded to remove her name the very next day — a move described as “unilateral and unjustifiable.”

Despite producing multiple proof of residence documents, including EPIC card, Aadhaar, driving licence, passport and bank passbook, all reflecting her permanent address at Sudha Bhavan, Muttada, the documents were reportedly disregarded in the verification process.

Veena’s petition alleged that the officials had relied on a clerk’s report without sufficient examination or justification.

She argued that the guidelines of the Election Commission clearly state that a person whose identity and address can be reasonably confirmed is eligible to remain on the voters’ list.

“Removing a legally registered voter’s name without valid grounds is not only a grave dereliction of duty but also a direct attack on the democratic framework,” the complaint reads.

It demands an enquiry and exemplary action to prevent similar incidents in future.

The issue has sparked political controversy, with Opposition parties alleging that deliberate attempts were made to disrupt the candidature of Congress-led UDF contestants in key wards.

The Commission is expected to examine the complaint in the coming days.

