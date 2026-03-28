Cong sets up Himachal unit Political Affairs Committee; CM Sukhu among key members

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday approved the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of its Himachal Pradesh unit, bringing in senior leaders, ministers and organisational figures as the party looks to streamline decision-making in the state.

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According to an official communication issued by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, the proposal for the committee was cleared by the Congress president with immediate effect.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is part of the 26-member panel, which also includes state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, senior leader Mukesh Agnihotri, and ministers and legislators such as Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh and Rohit Thakur.

Veteran leaders Anand Sharma and Asha Kumari have also been included, along with Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Kaul Singh Thakur and Chander Kumar Chaudhary. Former minister R.S. Bali and Nand Lal are part of the committee as well.

The list also features Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma and Ram Lal Thakur, including both senior leaders and those currently holding key responsibilities in the government and the organisation.

Col. Dhani Ram Shandil, Kuldeep Kumar, Surender Sharma and Kehar Singh Khachi are among others named in the panel.

The PAC is considered the highest decision-making body of the party at the state level on political and organisational matters. Its role includes advising on strategy, ensuring coordination between the government and the party organisation, and dealing with key political issues.

Apart from the 26 members, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Himachal Pradesh and AICC secretaries attached to the state will serve as ex-officio members.

The formation of the PAC comes as the Congress looks to maintain internal coordination in Himachal Pradesh, where it is in power, while addressing organisational matters alongside governance priorities.

With representation drawn from different regions and factions within the state unit, the committee is likely to be used for consultation and coordination on key political decisions.

--IANS

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