Cong neglected Assam, destabilised region for political gain: PM Modi

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress while addressing a massive public gathering at Khanapara Playground in Guwahati, accusing the party of neglecting the Northeast and attempting to destabilise Assam for political gains.

The Prime Minister said that while the Congress treated the Northeast as a burden, the BJP government considers the region as 'Ashtalakshmi', the eight pillars of India’s prosperity.

He asserted that this change in outlook is clearly reflected in budgetary priorities, with the BJP-led Centre allocating nearly five times more funds for the Northeast compared to previous Congress regimes.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to Assam, PM Modi said that over the last 11 years, the BJP government has provided more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore for development initiatives in the state.

“The Congress was always hesitant to give money to Assam. That is why Congress can never bring development to this land,” he said.

Taking a sharp swipe at the Opposition, the Prime Minister remarked that Congress leaders have “lost their sleep” due to his growing popularity and the BJP’s expanding support base in Assam.

He accused the Congress of giving fuel to forces that wanted to divide India and alleged that elements seeking to disconnect the Northeast from the national mainstream were supported during Congress rule.

Referring to the Brahmaputra, PM Modi said the river has been central to Assam’s life and economy, yet Congress governments failed to build essential infrastructure.

“From Independence till 2014, the Congress could build only three bridges over the Brahmaputra,” he said, adding that from 2014 to 2026, the BJP’s double-engine government has already built five bridges, with many more under construction.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Guwahati–North Guwahati connecting bridge, calling it a symbol of development rooted in tradition. He said the BJP delivers solutions, while Congress only gave trouble through appeasement politics.

PM Modi said the Congress kept Assam in a disturbed state marked by bandhs and violence, where over 1,000 people lost their lives.

“Today Assam is peaceful. Many terrorist organisations have joined the mainstream,” he said, crediting the BJP for restoring peace while ensuring rapid development, including connecting Assam through the Vande Bharat sleeper train.

Warning voters, PM Modi alleged that a Congress desperate after being out of power for 10 years wants to push Assam back into instability and is backing infiltrators.

He said the next five years are crucial and only a strong double-engine BJP government can ensure fast-paced development for Assam.

