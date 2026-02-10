Cong MP submits adjournment motion notice in LS again seeking discussion on India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, seeking a discussion on the USA–India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement and concerns over the purchase of Russian oil.

Read More

This is the third time Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion regarding the issue.

India and the US reached a trade deal on February 2, following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. On February 7, both countries issued a joint statement on the interim trade agreement, which was followed by the US President signing an executive order.

"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns emanating from the USA–India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement and the recent Executive Order of the White House," Tewari wrote in the motion.

"Alleging that commitments relating to Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions may have been made. Such steps raise questions on India's energy security, farmers' interests, and strategic autonomy. I therefore urge the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion in the Parliament," he said.

The trade agreement has drawn criticism from opposition parties, which have described the pact as disproportionately beneficial to the US and not in India's interest.

According to the two countries, they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement on "reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade". The move keeps talks on track for a full US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, launched by Trump and Prime Minister Modi last February.

Both sides called the framework a historic milestone. It aims for balanced trade and clear results. For India, the benefits centre on tariffs, sector-specific access, and the easing of long-standing trade barriers.

Under the framework, the United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 per cent on Indian goods.

--IANS

sd/