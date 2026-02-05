Cong MP submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking discussion on India-US trade deal for second day

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday once again submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the recently announced India-US trade deal.

Tewari urged the House to suspend the Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business to take up what he called an urgent matter of grave public importance, the India-US trade agreement.

In his notice, he referred to a statement reportedly issued by the President of the United States claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil, substantially increase oil imports from the US and Venezuela, reduce Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and commit to procuring over $500 billion worth of American goods.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely, I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up an urgent matter of grave public importance, namely the reported statement issued by the President of the United States claiming that the Government of India has agreed to (i) stop purchasing Russian oil, (ii) substantially increase oil imports from the United States and Venezuela, (iii) reduce Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and (iv) commit to procurement of over 500 billion dollars of American goods," he added.

The Congress MP warned that if such commitments have indeed been made, they could have serious implications for India’s energy security, price stability and independent foreign policy. He noted that Russian crude has helped moderate fuel inflation in India and said any abrupt change could put additional burden on citizens and industry. Large trade concessions, he argued, could also affect domestic manufacturing, farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Tewari urged the government to make an immediate statement in Parliament and allow a full discussion so that decisions on trade, energy and foreign policy are not taken without transparency.

The Lok Sabha had seen turmoil earlier as Opposition MPs protested over the issue. The motion was submitted against the backdrop of the government announcing the trade agreement following a phone call between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump. As part of the deal, US tariffs on Indian goods were reduced to 18 per cent, while India agreed to ease certain trade barriers on American products.

The trade agreement has drawn criticism from Opposition parties, which have described the pact as disproportionately beneficial to the US and not in India’s interest.

--IANS

jk/rad