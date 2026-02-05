Cong MP backs TN minister’s ‘pani-puri' shocker on North Indians, draws BJP’s ire

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M.R.K, Paneerselvam’s insulting remarks against migrant workers, North Indians in particular, received the backing of Congress party on Thursday as it didn’t find anything ‘objectionable and offensive’.

Tariq Anwar, Congress MP from Bihar’s Katihar district, downplaying the crass 'pani-puri' reference by the DMK minister, described his remarks as ‘undeniable truth’ and stated that migration from Bihar was a universal problem.

"This wasn’t his intention. He was saying that they come from far away place to work as labourers. They are forced to come here in search of a livelihood. We too say this, everyone says it. Migration is the most widespread problem in Bihar,” Tariq Anwar told newsmen.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed the Congress leader for siding with the Tamil Nadu minister and questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD will also stand with the DMK, one of its key alliance in INDIA bloc.

Earlier in the day, the DMK leader kicked up a major controversy and reignited the three-language debate claiming that the South Indians well-versed in both languages -- English and Tamil were taking up white collar jobs in the country and abroad while those from North India were coming to the state, to take up menial jobs.

"Those from the north are coming to Tamil Nadu to clean tables... they are coming here to work as construction labourers, pani puri sellers as they have only learnt Hindi," the DMK leader purportedly said, setting the stage for fresh political confrontation.

The crude and insulting reference raised hackles in the political circles, with BJP taking strong objection to the demeaning remarks against North Indians and accusing it of promoting division and regional differences ahead of Assembly elections.

Congress party, however, also looked divided on the issue as its own Parliamentarian from the state Karti Chidambaram differed from it. “Workers from other states are welcome in Tamil Nadu, they are safe here. Tamil Nadu requires workforce from other states for running our economy,” he told the newsmen outside the Parliament.

“These kinds of flippant comments made by people are irresponsible,” he added.

Paneerselvam’s unkind remarks also resulted in party taking to the damage control exercise.

DMK Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu told newsmen that the matter was taken out of context and the minister’s intent was not to offend or demean the migrant workers.

