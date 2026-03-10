Cong moves resolution in LS seeking Speaker's removal; heated debate erupts over power of Chair

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Congress initiated a move to bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, triggering sharp exchanges in the House over procedural rules and who should preside over the proceedings during the discussion.

Congress MP Mohammed Jawed formally moved the resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Birla. The motion has reportedly been signed by 118 Opposition MPs, who have accused the Speaker of displaying “partisan” conduct, particularly after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

Soon after the motion was introduced, a debate began over procedural issues after AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy raised points of order regarding whether Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the session, could continue to conduct the proceedings.

Raising the matter, Asaduddin Owaisi referred to parliamentary rules and argued that when a motion seeking the removal of the Speaker is under consideration, the Speaker cannot preside over the proceedings.

Owaisi pointed out that since no Deputy Speaker had been appointed, the person presiding in the Chair had effectively been nominated with the approval of the Speaker and, therefore, should not conduct the debate on the motion.

He suggested that the House should first reach a consensus on who should preside over the proceedings before the discussion begins.

Responding to the objection, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the rules clearly allow any member presiding in the Chair to exercise powers similar to those of the Speaker and to conduct the proceedings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also supported this interpretation and echoed Dubey’s remarks.

During the exchange, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal criticised the government for not appointing a Deputy Speaker and insisted that the House should reach a consensus on the presiding authority before moving forward with the debate.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also intervened and said that the person occupying the Chair has full authority to preside over the proceedings of the House.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the session, stated that the position of the Speaker was not vacant and, therefore, the Chair had the authority to continue conducting the proceedings.

It was decided that the Lok Sabha would discuss for 10 hours the motion to remove Speaker Om Birla. Pal praised Speaker Birla's "generosity" and highlighted the rules regarding how the motion should be notified and presented.

He pointed out that there were initial mistakes in the notice, which Speaker Birla had "generously" addressed by notifying the necessary corrections himself. Pal emphasised that the Speaker had voluntarily chosen not to preside over the House during the debate.

Several members attempted to raise additional points of order, but Pal said they would be given an opportunity to raise them later.

Following this, Congress MP Mohammed Jawed proceeded to formally move the motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.

