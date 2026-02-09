Cong-led ruckus continues in LS, House adjourned twice

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the second time on Monday after the Opposition members refused to maintain silence and continued with their relentless sloganeering.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, sitting on the Chair, tried to advise the Opposition MPs to sit at their places and let the House carry on with the proceedings; however, the leaders continued to create a ruckus by raising slogans.

As Congress parliamentarians urged the Chair to let Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi deliver his speech, Tenneti refused, stating that the House will follow the list of business, according to which party's MP Shashi Tharoor will be the first speaker on the Union Budget discussion.

When he asked if Gandhi would want to speak on the Union Budget, the Opposition MPs denied.

Tenneti asked the Congress MP to go ahead with his speech, to which Tharoor replied that he would "leave it to the LoP".

When the din did not fade, Tenneti adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, just minutes after the Question Hour started, Speaker Om Birla suspended the Lok Sabha session until noon because Opposition members refused to stop their slogan chanting.

Members of the Congress party requested that Speaker Birla allow Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to address the House. The Speaker responded that all members would be given a chance to speak according to the rules after the Question Hour.

He noted that Gandhi could raise his concerns during the upcoming debate on the Union Budget as well. However, due to the continued disruption from the members, he chose to adjourn the session.

Gandhi was unable to finish his speech during the Motion of Thanks for the President's Address the previous week, as he was not allowed to mention the "unpublished book" of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane (Retd.).

--IANS

sd/