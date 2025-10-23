Cong leaders meet on organisational restructuring in Chhattisgarh under Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan

New Delhi/Raipur, Oct 23 (IANS) In a strategic push to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of upcoming electoral challenges, the Indian National Congress held a high-level meeting in Delhi as part of its ongoing ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ for Chhattisgarh unit.

The session was led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Chhattisgarh in-charge Sachin Pilot, alongside senior Congress leaders and AICC-appointed observers, to deliberate on the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal wrote on his X handle, “As part of our Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan in Chhattisgarh, held one on one meetings along with GS In-charge Shri Sachin Pilot ji with AICC observers deputed to Chhatisgarh and senior leaders to discuss the appointment of new DCC Presidents.”

The meeting, held at the AICC headquarters in Indira Bhawan focused on one-on-one interactions with observers and state leadership to ensure a transparent and merit-based selection process.

The initiative is part of a broader organisational revamp across key states including Rajasthan and Telangana, aimed at energising the party’s district-level machinery and enhancing its electoral preparedness.

The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan of the Congress is designed to “reinvigorate the party’s structure at the grassroots level” by appointing dynamic and locally respected leaders to helm district units.

The campaign is being overseen by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who has approved the deployment of observers in multiple states to facilitate the process.

In Chhattisgarh, prominent leaders such as Umang Singhar, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh, and former MLA Hina Kawre have been appointed as observers.

Their role includes evaluating local leadership, conducting field assessments, and recommending suitable candidates for DCC roles.

Sachin Pilot, who recently led the ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ campaign in Chhattisgarh, has been actively engaging with party workers and stakeholders across the state.

His presence in the capital underscores the importance the Congress is placing on internal consolidation and leadership renewal in the region.

The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is expected to culminate in the appointment of new DCC Presidents shortly, with the aim of creating a more responsive and robust organisational framework.

Party insiders suggest that the new appointees will be selected based on “grassroots connect, performance record, and ability to mobilise support” in their respective districts.

This renewed focus on internal restructuring comes at a time when the Congress is preparing for key assembly elections and seeking to reclaim its influence in states where it has faced recent setbacks.

